$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Best Buy posted earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

