$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 200.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arko by 2,572.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arko by 1,904.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arko by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,433,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 812,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arko by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 573,531 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arko stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. 1,191,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

