$125.34 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) to announce $125.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.68 million to $132.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $97.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $534.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $584.50 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

MESA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

MESA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 660,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,915. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.77. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.