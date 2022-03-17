$136.50 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) to post $136.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.60 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $146.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $604.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $650.04 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $658.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

3D Systems stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,618. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,326 shares of company stock worth $557,632. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

