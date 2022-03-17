$143.39 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will announce $143.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $149.04 million. Universal Display posted sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $639.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.50 million to $644.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $743.72 million, with estimates ranging from $711.60 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,907. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

