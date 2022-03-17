16,594 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,594 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000. Microsoft makes up about 0.4% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,782,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,297,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.