$194.78 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) will report $194.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.76 million and the highest is $194.80 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $193.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $860.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860.18 million to $860.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $987.35 million, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $998.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

SRI stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $502.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

