$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

AJG stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.67. 975,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,423. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $120.04 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,717 shares of company stock valued at $20,884,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

