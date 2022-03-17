$20.45 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to post $20.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $22.50 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 965.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $108.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $120.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $167.47 million, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $197.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVEO. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 892,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $11.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

