$26.99 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $26.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.16 million to $116.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $123.85 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $131.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 7,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $241.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

