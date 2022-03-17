273 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,335,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.44. 38,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,149. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.24 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

