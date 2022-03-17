2local Market Cap Achieves $289,189.86 (2LC)

2local (2LC) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One 2local coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2local has a total market capitalization of $289,189.86 and $149,783.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 2local has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.49 or 0.06861212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,822.72 or 0.99944292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041330 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,822,868,838 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

Buying and Selling 2local

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

