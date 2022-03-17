2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

TSVT stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

