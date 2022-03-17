$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will announce $3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $2.88. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $12.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

WGO opened at $59.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

