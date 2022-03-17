3,000 Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 7.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 40.4% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 14.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Perion Network stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $739.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

