3,005 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Twilio by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $15.16 on Thursday, reaching $144.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,276,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,567. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.93. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.39.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

