3,838 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Uniti Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Uniti Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Uniti Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Uniti Group by 91,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Uniti Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,841,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 579,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Uniti Group Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

