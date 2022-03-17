3M to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for 3M in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Argus cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M stock opened at $145.51 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

