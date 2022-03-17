4,230 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $72,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $46.61 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

