5,287 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 50,965.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 5,012,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,284 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,058.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $159.88 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.38.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.