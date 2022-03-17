$57.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will report $57.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.20 million. Cryoport posted sales of $53.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $260.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $269.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $318.84 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $351.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CYRX stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 629,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,765. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.12. Cryoport has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

