$60.69 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to report $60.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.47 million to $61.09 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $65.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $255.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $256.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $265.63 million, with estimates ranging from $260.51 million to $269.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BNFT traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.20.
About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.
