$60.69 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to report $60.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.47 million to $61.09 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $65.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $255.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $256.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $265.63 million, with estimates ranging from $260.51 million to $269.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.