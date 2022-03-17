$72.65 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will post $72.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.89 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $62.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $301.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCT. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.13, a PEG ratio of 29.21 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

