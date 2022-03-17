$871.40 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $871.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $848.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $912.69 million. OneMain reported sales of $825.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,805,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,289,000. Finally, Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,521,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,684. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

