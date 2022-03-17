AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also commented on SKFRY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

