ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 101,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,424,417 shares.The stock last traded at $34.96 and had previously closed at $34.69.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.
The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ABB by 187.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,380,000 after purchasing an additional 716,706 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,772,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,531,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ABB (NYSE:ABB)
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
