ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 101,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,424,417 shares.The stock last traded at $34.96 and had previously closed at $34.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Get ABB alerts:

The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ABB by 187.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,380,000 after purchasing an additional 716,706 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,772,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,531,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.