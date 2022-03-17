Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 66,500 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$29.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)
