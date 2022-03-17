Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period.

IAF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,458. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

