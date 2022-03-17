Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $36.09. 3,859,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $51.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,817,000 after acquiring an additional 626,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 961,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

