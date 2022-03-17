ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $31.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.94.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.31.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,972,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,165,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 771,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

