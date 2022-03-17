Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $324.91, but opened at $342.01. Accenture shares last traded at $321.72, with a volume of 91,193 shares trading hands.

The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.79.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.69. The company has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

