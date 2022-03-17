Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €32.00 ($35.16) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of €37.00 ($40.66).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACCYY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.20 ($40.88) to €38.50 ($42.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($40.75) to €35.50 ($39.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $6.37 on Monday. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

