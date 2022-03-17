Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,895,000. Finally, Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

