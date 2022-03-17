Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) COO Daniel Alegre Sells 14,563 Shares of Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.