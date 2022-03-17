Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,726,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,381. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.