AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives $8.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ATY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 213,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,728. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 million and a PE ratio of 17.93.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 1,687.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

