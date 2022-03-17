Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,297. The stock has a market cap of $287.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.86.
In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
