Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACET stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. 2,018,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,347. The stock has a market cap of $509.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $59,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

