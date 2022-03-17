AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Trading 2.1% Higher

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.05. 1,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter.

