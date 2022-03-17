AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Position Decreased by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,726 shares during the period. AEA-Bridges Impact makes up 1.3% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMPX. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 454,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 238,368 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 30.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 482,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the third quarter worth about $848,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 124.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPX opened at $9.91 on Thursday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

