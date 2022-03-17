Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CFO Jonathan Alspaugh Acquires 75,000 Shares

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

AGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.