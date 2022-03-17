Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 177,249 shares of company stock worth $357,862 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 413,273 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

