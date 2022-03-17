AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $15.42. AerSale shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1,569 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its holdings in AerSale by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 27,984,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,449,000 after buying an additional 967,117 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AerSale by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 296,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AerSale by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 133,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

About AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

