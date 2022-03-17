Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.7 days.
AGGZF opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.86.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ag Growth International (AGGZF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.