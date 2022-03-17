Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.7 days.

AGGZF opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

