Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of TSE:AFN traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,644. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.83 million and a P/E ratio of 67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.