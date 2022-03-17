Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Agiliti stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,577 shares of company stock worth $4,227,985.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

