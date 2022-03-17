Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 5,165 shares of company stock valued at $130,299 in the last 90 days. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air T by 433.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIRT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Air T has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 million, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

