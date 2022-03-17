Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

AKYA opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. Analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.