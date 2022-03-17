Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €249.83 ($274.54).
ALV stock opened at €215.85 ($237.20) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €216.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €205.68. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($227.25).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
