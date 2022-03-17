Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €249.83 ($274.54).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV stock opened at €215.85 ($237.20) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €216.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €205.68. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($227.25).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.