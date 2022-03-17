Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASPC stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,190,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,874,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,301,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 869,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,117,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

